Old Jeddah Comes to Life as Saudi Foundation Brings Back Past Handicrafts

“Our History is Misk,” supported by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation, is being organized at the historical site of Jeddah.

The event is bringing nostalgia through a number of scenes that embody the life the city witnessed decades ago.

It comes as one of the activities of the foundation’s initiatives center and is part of its role in encouraging creativity and promoting national values in society.





The activities include an open theater to portray the professions of Jeddah citizens in the past. A number of local actors brought 20 extinct professions back to life through their performances.

One of the actors sits in the center, playing the role of the mayor, who used to help the people and solved their differences. Also showcased were the “decorator,” who is similar to barbers nowadays, the distribution of fabrics used in houses at the time, the selling of water in alleys for nominal amounts of money, and the restoration and cleaning of shoes.

Cafes were an important part of Jeddah’s social life. In them, people with all kinds of professions met to drink tea and listen to a storyteller.

