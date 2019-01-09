Oman Police Arrest Man for Kidnapping, Sexually Harassing Girl

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

One person has been arrested for kidnapping, sexually harassing and threatening a girl in South Sharqiyah, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said.

The suspect, according to an ROP source, kidnapped the girl and took her to an isolated location where he sexually harassed her. He also filmed the act and threatened her against reporting the crime.

