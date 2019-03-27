One of The Biggest Drug Lords Detained in Pakistan

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

They formed a team and arrested him from his hideout in Pakistan; he was selling drugs in UAE.

The UAE Ministry of Interior has announced that a dangerous international gang was arrested for selling drugs in the country.

The ministry added that the gang was arrested after successful cooperation with Pakistan. The police received information about the head of the gang by a mole planted by police until he gained their trust. He provided the police with important information about their work in UAE, which led the police to arrest members of the gang and to seize 10kg of drugs.

Moreover, the ministry added in a video on its official Instagram account that teams of the police detected a secret video call from the head of the gang preparing to avenge by continuing his illegal acts in UAE.

After providing them with the information, the Pakistani police located his position inside Pakistan. The ministry announced that a team of Emirati police and Pakistani police was formed, went to the man's location in Pakistan, arrested him, and seized 6kg of drugs and weapons.

The head of the gang confessed his crime, and investigations provided the Emirati police with information of 242 locations in UAE that the gang used to sell the drugs from. All of them were detected by the police, the ministry added.

