One-Legged Women Denied Performing in France Twice Because of Safety

A one-legged Australian performer claims she was denied entry to two of Paris' top tourist attractions due to safety concerns, with one officer telling her it would be 'like letting a blind person fly a plane'.

Ms Roya Hosini, a Melbourne entertainer now living in Brussels, travels the world performing as Roya the Destroya, using her crutches to spin in the air.

During a trip to Paris, France, last year, Ms Hosini said she was stunned when she was denied entry from the Eiffel Tower.

'They said it was narrow and not safe and in case of an emergency...[I might be] blocking the traffic because I'd be going too slow,' she told the ABC on Sunday.

But this month, Ms Hosini said she was also barred from entering France's famous catacombs due to similar safety concerns.

'They're just so fixed on the rules and it's so ridiculous because it's not like humans come in exact shape, size, ability,' she added.

She was also told by one of the catacomb guards that letting her in would be like 'letting a blind person fly a plane'.

When she tried to speak with the manager over the phone, she said that he hung up on her instead, according to the ABC.

A spokesperson for the catacombs told the ABC that the walking tour did not allow people with disabilities, including those with reduced mobility.

Nonetheless, they apologised for the incident and said they would take the necessary measures to ensure it would not happen again.

'We do not tolerate this kind of behaviour; on the contrary, we try to welcome everybody in our sites,' the spokesperson said.

The Eiffel Tower has yet to comment on the matter.

While Ms Hosini said she understood the reasons behind the safety concerns, she also said people with disabilities should be given consideration.

The catacombs of Paris are a network of tunnels that contain the remains of over six million French citizens.

The tourist attraction's walking route is around two kilometres long. Visitors will descend at least 130 steps to reach the catacombs and climb around 83 steps back up to street level.

The Eiffel Tower has 108 stories but visitors can climb the steps only up until the first platform. Elevators allow access to the second platform and the tower's top level.

