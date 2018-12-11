Oxford Scientists Believe 95% of the Universe is Made up of Dark Energy, Dark Matter

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Roughly 95 percent of the universe is believed to be missing, but a new study suggests a fluid which could explain the mystery.

A team of scientists at the University of Oxford may have solved one of the biggest mysteries in modern physics: the issue of dark matter and dark energy in the universe. Scientists have long suspected there is more material in the cosmos than we can observe and 95 percent is made up almost entirely of invisible, unknown material dubbed dark energy and dark matter.

According to Sky News, the mysterious dark substances are not covered by the existing mathematical model of the universe known as "LambdaCDM," but they are known to exist because of their gravitational effects.

Now scientists have proposed a new model which unifies dark energy and dark matter into a single phenomenon, which a fluid that possesses "negative mass."

Dr. James Farnes, who led the team at Oxford's e-Research Centre, said: "We now think that both dark matter and dark energy can be unified into a fluid which possesses a type of negative gravity. If real, it would suggest that the missing 95 percent of the cosmos had an aesthetic solution: we had forgotten to include a simple minus sign."

The idea of negative matter was previously ruled out because it was thought the material would be less dense as the universe expanded - something which observations involving dark matter did not support.

However, the Oxford team applied a new "creation tensor" to the model which allowed for negative masses to be continuously created.

The tensor demonstrates that when more and more negative masses burst into existence, the new material - the negative mass fluid - does not become diluted due to the universe's expansion.

The theory provided the first correct prediction of the behavior of dark matter halos, the material which holds galaxies together.

Galaxies rotate so rapidly that the basic laws of physics suggest they should tear themselves apart and dark matter halos are what is believed to keep them together.

The Oxford team's research features a computer simulation of the properties of negative mass which predicted the formation of dark matters halos exactly matching ones which radio telescope observations suggest exist.

This article has been adapted from its original source.