Palestinian Writer Unveils New Novel ‘The Boy Who Never Laughed’

Palestinian writer Mahmoud Habboush launched his debut novel, titled “The Boy Who Never Laughed”, on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. The novel talks about an eccentric boy who lacks the capacity for feeling and does not laugh or cry.

The book, which will be available in stores soon, explores the concepts of tolerance and reason “in an age where extreme ideologies are casting their dark shadows on the Middle East”, Habboush said in a statement that was sent to The Jordan Times.

“Such discourse is much needed to confront puritanical and violent ideologies that have taken hold of the minds of many young men and women in the region,” he explained.

Written in Arabic, the novel follows the life of its main character, who remains unnamed, from birth to his mid-20’s. The book was published by Thaqafa Publishing and Distribution and can be obtained through the publisher or via the website: https://www.neelwafurat.com.

