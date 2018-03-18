Plumber Appeals Jail, Deportation Sentence for Sexually Abusing Housewife in Abu Dhabi

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A plumber, who was convicted of sexually abusing a woman when he went to her house for some maintenance work, has appealed his jail and deportation sentence.

The woman, a housewife, had told the police that the defendant had visited her house in Al Dhafra area last year to repair some water faucets when he grabbed her hand and touched her inappropriately.

Appealing his three-month jail term and deportation sentence at the appeals court, the Arab man claimed he was wrongly convicted by Al Dhafra Criminal Court of First Instance.

He told the court that he picked the woman's child as she was about to fall. "I then handed the child over to her mother. Maybe I touched her hand in the process but I didn't mean to offend her in any way," said the man.

He said he was "shocked" when the police summoned him, accusing him of sexually abusing the woman.

The woman had said that she showed him to the place that required maintenance and left him there so she could attend to other chores. But she was "surprised" when the man came out of the bathroom and sexually harassed her.

