Police Detain Man for Faking Rent Contract in Dubai

The 27-year-old victim had been looking for a flat in Downtown.

A man who forged a Dubai tenancy contract was given a 3-month jail term, to be followed by deportation.

The 36-year-old man and his runaway accomplice tried to swindle the 27-year-old Syrian manager in August 2017.

"A real estate agent told me about an available flat in Downtown. He later showed me the unit and we agreed on a Dh60,000 rent."

She told the prosecution investigator that she was introduced to the defendant who posed as the flat owner.

"We sat at a café along Shaikh Zayed Road to sign the tenancy contract. The agent handed me a copy of the defendant's passport, a title deed, an Ejari contract, in the name of the accused, falsely claiming them to be issued from the Land Department."

She recounted that she found out the real estate unit was registered in another man's name after she checked on the Land Department website.

"I did not let them notice me calling the police. As the patrol car arrived, the agent fled the scene while the defendant was apprehended," she recalled.

A letter from the Land Department said that the title deed used by the defendant was not issued from them and that it is forged.

According to the department, the ejari document (the tenancy contract registration certificate) could not be tracked in their e-system.

