Puerto Rican Supermodel Shows off Abu Dhabi’s Natural Wonders

Puerto Rican supermodel Joan Smalls (Twitter)

Puerto Rican supermodel Joan Smalls is in Abu Dhabi and by the looks of her Instagram account, she’s having a blast.

The Victoria’s Secret model is in town for Etihad Airways’ 15th birthday, which they celebrated with a fashion collaboration with Diane Von Furstenberg that was presented at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Smalls took a trip to the desert and even posed with a camel in a series of photographs posted on Instagram.

“When the lash envy is real,” she captioned a snap in which she is standing next to a camel with luscious eyelashes.

The model also paid a visit to the Abu Dhabi Fossil Dunes, an area that boasts imposing fossilized sand dunes, and posed amid the awe-inspiring geological formations.

“Don’t mind me, I’m just rocking out,” she captioned one of the photos. “Nature truly amazes me,” she labelled another.

Smalls was catapulted to stardom in 2010 when the model walked in the Spring /Summer 2010 show for Givenchy Couture. Since then, she has walked for an array of high-end labels, including Alexander Wang, Burberry, Carolina Herrera, Emilio Pucci and Fendi. She has also fronted advertising campaigns for the likes of Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Giambattista Valli and Tiffany’s and was named as the face of Estée Lauder cosmetics in 2011.

Smalls isn’t the only model that Etihad Airways has worked with in recent weeks.

Victoria’s Secret beauty Shanina Shaik, whose father is Saudi-Pakistani and mother is Lithuanian-Australian, also starred in a video for the Abu Dhabi-based airline, which she shared on her Instagram page earlier in October.

In the clip, she boards a flight to Paris and waxes lyrical about the service and food, adding that she “really enjoyed the Arabic mezze plate and being served my favorite Arabic coffee and dates.”

“Thank you @etihadairways for the amazing trip to Paris! I arrived fresh and relaxed!! Being a model I’m always in and out of a city and never able to see the sights.

#etihadairways created an amazing trip that allowed me to discover all of Paris,” she captioned the video, in which she wanders the streets of Paris after the flight.

