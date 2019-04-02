Rare Painting Auctioned for $1.38 Million in Oman

Arab, a painting of a distinguished Omani Arab man, had been expected to fetch between R7-million and R9-million. It went to a South African buyer after “fierce bidding”. (Times of Oman)

A rare painting of an Omani man by South African artist Irma Stern fetched more than USD 1 million in an auction, according to Oman's embassy in South Africa.

"A rare painting entitled 'An Arab Man' by a South African artist worth $ 1.38 million was sold," the Sultanate's embassy in Cape Town said.

The painting is of an Omani man dressed in traditional garments of Saidi Musar, Dishdasha and Bisht.

According to the embassy, "The painting dates back to the reign of Sultan Khalifa bin Harib bin Thwaini Al Said and was painted on the island of Zanzibar in 1939."

The painting was sold after ‘fierce bidding’ at an auction in Cape Town on March 18, for South African Rand 17,070,000 — which amounts to approximately $ 1.38 million.

