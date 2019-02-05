Residents Hit The Street After Truck Spills 80,000 Cans of Beer in Thailand

(Video Screenshot)

Hundreds of local residents descended on a street in Thailand when an overturned truck spilled 80,000 cans of beer into the road.

Driver Somporn Primjarus, 58, said he was less than a mile from his warehouse destination in Phuket when he lost control of the truck while turning a corner and the vehicle overturned.

''I went around the corner and could not keep control of the truck. I don't know how it happened. I think the road was slippy or because it was dark," the driver said.

The crash caused the truck's load of Leo beer to spill into the road, leading to chaos as hundreds of people rushed to take the cans from the roadway.

Police said the people who took the cans could face theft charges if they are identified by investigators.

