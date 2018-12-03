Rocket Scientist with IQ of 181 Becomes Full Time Model

Jack Heslewood, 25, is currently representing the UK in the biggest male modelling contest in Australia (dailymail)

Follow > Disable alert for Jack Heslewood Follow >

A hunky young rocket scientist with an IQ of 181 has put his high-powered job on hold to become a full time male model.

Jack Heslewood, 25, is currently representing the UK in the biggest male modelling contest in Australia.

Aerospace engineering graduate Jack, from Bishops Stortford, had been working as a technical advisor alongside starting his own business in advanced technology.

But the heartthrob has put all this on ice to take part in 'Manhunt International' in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Jack was around the world of modelling from an early age, as his two sisters were involved in the industry and sister Kirsty Heslewood won Miss England in 2013.

He insists modelling is much more mentally taxing than vapid stereotypes might have you believe.

'In modelling you get to meet lots of diverse people and make new friends, it's a great distraction from science which is very demanding mentally,' he said.

'With modelling you need a whole different type of skill set which I respect, it's not easy.'

The televised competition features fitness tests and catwalk challenges.

Jack, who was previously crowned Mr Hertfordshire, has also set his sights on becoming Mr England and hopes to model for top brands all over the world.

'I am so proud to be representing the UK in Manhunt International and am delighted to meet men from all over the world,' he said.

'I love to get to know about new cultures and this is a fantastic competition in its 30th year – I am so grateful for this opportunity.'

His mother Kerry said she is proud of all of her children and knows her son is loving the competition.

''I am delighted Jack is making new friends and know he will try his best at everything thrown at him, He is polite, well-mannered and fun,' she said.

Although he is pursuing modelling at the moment, he realised he wanted to study engineering at the age of 15 when he was taken to a talk about the Bloodhound Project, a British supersonic land vehicle.

'Jack had a motor bike at age five and was extremely interested in engines and technology,' Kerry said.

'His science work at primary school was very advanced, he was always designing scooters and inventing hover boards – we always jokingly said he would be an inventor one day.'

After leaving school at 16 he pursued his dream of studying at Kingston University and by the age of 21 had gained his degree in Aerospace engineering and was invited to work at leading aerospace and defence company Marshalls Aerospace.

To Vote for Jack to win, visit @manhuntintuk and like and comment on Jack's pictures.

This article has been adapted from its original source.