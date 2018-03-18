Royal Rescue of Family Stranded in UAE Desert Goes Viral
Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has saved a European family whose car got stuck in the desert. (AFP/ File Photo)
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, helped a European family whose vehicle got stuck in the desert.
Pictures of the 'rescue operation' went viral after they were first tweeted by Emarat Al Youm. In the pictures, Sheikh Mohammed's entourage can be seen towing the tourists' vehicle that had gone off the road and had got stuck in the sand.
The Ruler also guided them towards the main road from where they could continue their journey safely.
It was last year around the same time (March 2017) that his son, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, had rescued a lorry driver stuck in a desert in Dubai.
A video posted on Instagram showed a fully-loaded lorry stuck in the desert, with Sheikh Hamdan trying to pull it out with his Mercedes G series car.
Sheikh Hamdan could be seen at the wheel, stepping on the gas, even as tractor pulls his own car from the front.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
