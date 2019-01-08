Royal Saudi Air Force Showcases Rocket-Propelled Grenades at Janadriyah Fest

Janadriyah Festival (Twitter)

The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces have featured models of its rocket-propelled grenades at the Ministry of Defense pavilion at the Janadriyah Festival this year.

The pavilion also features debris from the first ballistic missile destroyed during the 2015 Operation Decisive Storm in Yemen. Weapons used by the airforce are on display outside the pavilion.

KSRelief had a spot at this year’s festival as well.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief), paid a visit to the pavilion, which includes a section for relief programs, aid recipient countries and programs for arranging food baskets, as well as visual presentations of volunteer and donation work.



Al-Rabeeah said KSRelief assistance has reached 42 countries around the world.

Job opportunities and social programs were on display at the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) pavilion.

Officials from Hadaf offered career guidance for disabled people seeking work opportunities under an employment program for people with disabilities called Tawafuq.

Tawafuq will improve and develop legislation and policies and help enhance vocational training, as well as offer use data tracking to promote and support employment initiatives for the disabled.

Tawafuq has launched a range of projects to help people with special needs searching for jobs. It has also published manuals offering employers advice on creating suitable work environments.

Arab and foreign delegations from Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, New Zealand, England, Ireland, Scotland and Ukraine have commended the Hajj Ministry pavilion, which showcases the state-of-the-art technology used to make the Hajj pilgrimage safe and simple for pilgrims coming in from around the world.

Delegates were shown how pilgrims’ biometric data is transferred for a smooth and hassle-free Hajj.

The pavilion for Saudi mining company Maaden (Arabic for mineral resources) also enjoyed a large turnout.

The expo contained information on the discovery, production and exportation of the Kingdom’s rich array of mineral resources.

Maaden operates in remote areas throughout the Kingdom and contributes greatly to the third most significant sector in the country after the oil and petrochemicals industries.

The pavilion also features the company’s most prominent projects and factories and was inaugurated by Saudi royalty.

Company representatives are at the pavilion giving insight to visitors about the sector’s industrialization process.

This article has been adapted from its original source.