Saudi Arabia Hosts Mouth-Watering Chocolate Exhibit at Four Seasons Riyadh

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Riyadh Follow >

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh is inviting guests to experience a selection of chocolate desserts at the Lobby Lounge.

The chocolate delicacies are made with the “finest South American and African cocoa and the best ingredients and quality to create a wide variety of scrumptious tastes” for the “World of Chocolates” exhibition.

Executive Chef Ahmed Fawzy and the culinary pastry team will thrill guests with a variety of sweet treats sure to impress any chocolate connoisseur.

“Spend an afternoon sipping on hot chocolate, treat yourself to indulgent chocolate varieties such as: Chocolate and date fondant, bonbon salted caramel, Caribbean ‘Churchill Cigar,’ chocolate café supreme, macaroons and s’mores, and unwind with a delicious lounge special for this month made especially for gourmands,” the hotel said in a press release.

Chef Fawzy said: “At Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh, we are keen to bring unique and distinctive culinary experiences ... The chocolate promotion will also be widely admired by local guests for its exquisite ambience with special chocolate treats that will engulf guests in their taste and carry them on a wave of pure bliss.”

The “World of Chocolate” promotion will be offered daily with an inspired menu until midnight at the Lobby Lounge.

“Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh continues to constantly distinguish itself by offering a blend of diverse cultural experiences prepared by the most talented international chefs,” the hotel said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.