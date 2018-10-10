Saudi Progress Can Only be Accomplished by Empowerment of Women

Saudi Arabia's mission in the UN has stressed that women’s participation in the development of the Kingdom is a key aspect of Saudi Vision 2030. (Twitter)

Saudi Arabia took part in deliberations of the Social, Human and Cultural Committee of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York, reported SPA.

Addressing the audience, the Kingdom’s mission said women participation in the development of Saudi Arabia is a key aspect of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Saudi representatives said the Kingdom is also making continuous efforts to prevent and combat human trafficking.

Recently, the Kingdom also lifted a ban on women driving, which will help boost women’s financial power and allow them to play a bigger role in economic and social diversification in line with Vision 2030.

Increasing Saudi women’s participation in the labor market will help in achieving one of the most important goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which is to increase Saudi women’s participation in the market to 30 percent, up from 22 percent in 2016. It will also help reduce the unemployment rate among Saudi women, which has reached a record high of 33 percent.

A number of sectors in the Kingdom will also benefit from women being allowed to drive, such as car sales, which are expected to increase by about 145 percent to reach SR108 billion by 2022 from SR44 billion in 2017, according to one economist.





