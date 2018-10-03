Saudi Artists Impress German Nature Lovers With Their Installations

Bricklab, brothers Abdulrahman and Turki Gazzaz, contributed an installation titled “Temporal Growth,” which recalls the artist/architect duo’s acclaimed work at this year’s Architecture Biennale in Venice. For the Kingdom’s first participation at the renowned architecture show, Bricklab designed and created the Saudi pavilion, which highlighted the rapid urban development the country has experienced over the past half-century.
Their Uckermark work — a three-sided structure made of cornstalks — invites the spectator to enter, sit and ponder the effects of modern agricultural practices on society in the region; development has many sides to it and needs careful curating.
Lina Gazzaz impressed viewers — adults and children alike — with a presentation based around her grand installation “Throne” on the borders of the serene lake Oberuckersee. Draped inside, leading up to a magnificent old tree, Gazzaz chose a long, red carpet to adorn a dramatic setting that could have been taken from a fairy tale. The tree not only remained alive after being split open by a lightning strike years ago, but it was transformed into what appears to be a natural throne.
Alluding to iconic red drapery featured in medieval art by using it to adorn this site of natural beauty, which has its own dramatic story to tell, the artist brilliantly fulfilled this festival’s Land Art objective in a most aesthetic way.