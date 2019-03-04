Saudi Handicrafts Can Become Big Business But Needs Flair!

(Shutterstock)

The Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage (SCTH) in Makkah said that it is seeking to develop the economy of handicrafts to enrich this sector economically and present it to visitors as a real industry that reflects the craftsmen’s skills and creativity.

Dr. Hisham Madani, director-general of the SCTH, said that governments, schools, nonprofit organizations and tourism sectors in many countries contribute to the development of handicraft economies as arts and crafts that benefit wide social segments and enrich touristic events and present them as an effective investments model for families and individuals at the lowest cost.

He said creativity is linked to arts and crafts and that many countries have taken advantage of handicrafts and presented them to tourists and visitors, stressing that the craftsmen in Makkah have the potential to transform handicrafts into financial income. He said that there are many patents registered by the handicrafts sector in some countries and that it is an industry in the knowledge and entrepreneurship economy.

Madani said that handicrafts are capable of generating job opportunities and promoting local industries.

