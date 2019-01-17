Saudi Launches On-Line Tracking Service for Court Cases in Kingdom

The services is available to those with an Abshir e-service accounts. (Arab News)

The Saudi Ministry of Interior has launched an online tracking service for inquiries about cases and court orders within the Kingdom.

The new service will allow users to check if they have any pending financial or legal notices against them, which includes blocked services. Users should enter their ID number to access the services, which is available to both Saudis and residents with Abshir e-service accounts.

Users will get a code on Abshir-registered mobile numbers via SMS to be able to access the information. The website can also be accessed outside the Kingdom.

Since the announcement of Vision 2030, different ministeries and government agencies have introduced online services to streamline government procedures and facilitate the masses.

