Saudi 'Old' Jeddah Transformed Into ‘Open Museum’

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture has transformed a historic site in central Jeddah into an “open museum.”

The ministry has removed an upper tunnel in the area, and connected the east of Al-Zahab Street to its west, via a connected pedestrian walk that would allow tourists to enjoy the site’s historic roads and old houses.

The ministry announced the new project, which is currently being implemented, saying it would tackle several issues that have led to a decline in tourism in this part of the city.

The renovations will contribute to utilizing the site’s historic buildings, mosques and various markets, as well as preserving its unique architecture.

The general supervisor of management at Jeddah’s historic city, Abdulaziz Al-Issa, has stressed that the site will witness a “global heritage development” that would represent the Saudi leadership’s care for heritage sites, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

He also added that the city includes several historic buildings that have been made legible to join the UNESCO’s Heritage List since 2014.

