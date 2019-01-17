Saudi University Ranked 5th in World for 2018 Patents

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM). (Arab News)

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) ranked fifth among universities worldwide in 2018 in terms of the number of patents registered, according to IFI CLAIMS, which provides international industries with annual reports on patents.

KFUPM registered 237 patents with the US Patent Office in 2018. The university outpaced renowned universities such as the University of Texas, the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Harvard and Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of patents registered by KFUPM in the US Patent Office rose to 1,040 by the end of 2018.

KFUPM ranked 55th in 2011, 13th in 2015 and seventh in 2016. The vice rector for applied studies and research, Dr. Nasser bin Mohammed Al-Aqili, said the university’s success is not limited to registering patents.

