She's is Only 7, Cuts Hair Better Than Any Professional in Texas

Franky Hernandez (Screenshot/YT)

A barber in training at a Houston shop is drawing attention due to her high level of skill -- and the fact that she's only 7 years old.

Franky Hernandez said his daughter, Alijah, 7, has been watching him cut hair at his Houston shop since she was a toddler, and started showing signs of skills far beyond her age when she was only 4 years old.

"I taught her the right maneuvers, and her watching me over time, I was guiding her in the right direction with her hand movements," the father told KTRK-TV.

Alijah, whose skills are on full display on her Instagram account, said cutting hair comes naturally to her.

"A fade is when you're cutting hair and it shows the detail of your cut," she said, explaining a technique she has been practicing.

Hernandez said his daughter is years away from being able to obtain her professional barber's license, but she has become a popular source of haircuts among family members and friends.

He said the girl has competed in barber competitions across the state and the family is currently raising money to allow her to compete in nationwide events.

