Singapore Airlines Named World's Best Carrier for 2019

Singapore Airlines crew member on board (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for AirlineRatings.com Disable alert for Emirates Follow >

Singapore Airlines has been named as the best carrier in the world for 2019.

The carrier, which currently flies the longest commercial service in the world from Singapore to New York, has received the accolade from AirlineRatings.com - a website that ranks airlines on safety and in-flight experience.

It beats last year's winner, Air New Zealand, to the top spot, while the Australian flag carrier, Qantas, comes third.

Qatar Airways is named as the fourth best airline followed by Virgin Australia.

There are no UK or US-based carriers in the top 10.

Dubai-based Emirates is in sixth place, followed by All Nippon Airways (seventh), EVA Air (eighth), Cathay Pacific (ninth) and Japan Airlines (10th).

AirlineRatings.com, based in Australia, said it chose Singapore Airlines as its winner because it came out number one in virtually all of the criteria including financial performance, staff and operational safety and that it quite simply is 'gold standard'.

Meanwhile the airline also wins the website's title for having the best first class cabin with Singapore's 'suites' product praised for being the 'equivalent of a small hotel room'.

The best business class award goes to Qatar Airways, thanks to its Q-suites, the first-ever to feature a double bed and it is also named best for catering.

The best premium economy cabin has been won by Air New Zealand while the best economy award goes to Korea Air.

Qantas is named best for both lounges and domestic flights while its subsidiary, Qantas Link, wins regional airline of the year.

The most improved airline is Phillipine Airlines, the best cabin crew, Virgin Australia, best ultra-low-cost carrier is VietJet and Emirates is named best for in-flight entertainment.

The winners in the best low-cost category are Westjet (Americas), AirAsia/AirAsia X (Asia-Pacific) and Wizz (Europe).

Emirates (Middle East), EVA Air (Asia-Pacific), Lufthansa (Europe) and Delta (Americas) are named as the top long-haul carriers.

Endorsed by the International Civil Aviation Organization, AirlineRatings.com rates the safety and in-flight product of 450 airlines using a seven-star rating system.

This article has been adapted from its original source.