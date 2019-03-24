Snowman in the UAE. Can it be True?

UAE snowman (Twitter)

Making the most of Sunday's hailstorm in parts of the UAE, residents in Umm Al Quwain decided to build a 'snowman' from the melting hail.

Images of the snowman - adorned with a red-chequered shemagh - flooded social media with Umm Al Quwain starting to trend on Twitter. Some netizens also posted handfuls of hail they gathered from the streets as the city turned into a winter wonderland.

Umm Al Quwain gave the impression of an emirate that witnessed 'snowfall' early on Sunday morning after hailstorms lashed parts of the UAE.

Heavy rain with hail was reported in Fujairah's Al Tawain and Dibba areas.

Law enforcement bodies have urged all motorists to reduce speed and be extra cautious on the slippery roads.

An official at the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) told Khaleej Times that moderate to heavy showers have been reported across the country with dust weather engulfing Dubai.

