South Africa: No, it is Not a Giraffe Turning Into a Tree!

(Daily Mail)

A giraffe that appeared to be turning into a tree has been spotted in South Africa's Kruger National Park.

The animal's neck was covered with strange bark-like bumps which are, in fact, lesions caused by papillomavirus.

The virus, which is not life threatening, tends to affect cattle and causes large irritable lesions to develop on their bodies.

In giraffes it is spread from animal to animal by oxpecker birds who feed on ticks in their skin.

Although the virus will not kill them, the sores are sometimes itchy and if persistently scratched can open into wounds and infections.

This giraffe was spotted by Helen Olive, a civil servant from Oxfordshire who has been photographing wildlife for 15 years.

She said: 'Initially I wasn't sure what was wrong with the giraffe as it was standing behind bushes and trees, but then I realised the giraffe had what looked to be a virus.'

The papillomavirus is found across several species including humans, chimps and rabbits, and each strain is highly developed to each animal it affects.

The giraffe is the tallest land mammal in the world, reaching heights of almost 20 feet, the beasts are found throughout Africa.

South Africa has an estimated population of just over 30,000 giraffes after extensive conservation efforts have been made to recuperate the population which has been stricken by hunting and disease.

