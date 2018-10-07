Spain's Most Wanted Man Found Dancing Pop on YouTube

(Daily Mail)

One of Spain's most wanted men has taunted police by starring in a YouTube music video alongside a string of scantily-clad women.

Francisco Tejon put two fingers up to detectives by reappearing surrounded by brunettes in G-strings nearly two years after he went off the radar.

The X-rated clip, which has already been viewed nearly 120,000 times, features a song by Cuban-born Reggeaton singer Clase A.

Tejon, believed to be the leader of a prolific drug trafficking gang based in La Linea near Gibraltar, is filmed getting out of a Bentley with the artist before being greeted by nearly a dozen semi-naked women.

The name of the track - Candela - is plastered across the backsides of several of the females that appear in the video.

Police have confirmed Tejon is the man accompanying Clase A who is filmed partying with the attractive brunettes.

The video was published five days ago following a month-long promotion involving the release of clips in which the fugitive drugs trafficker never appeared.

The villa where the video was shot, which boasts a swimming pool, bar, dark room and round beds with sado-masochistic sex toys, is thought to be in Guadacorte between Gibraltar and Algeciras and local reports said it had been used as a brothel by members of Tejon's gang.

The video ends with the fugitive entering a bedroom naked with a group of women.

Tejon, one of the leaders of a gang dubbed Los Castanitas, was made a wanted man at the end of 2016.

He was branded 'Spain's most wanted narco' and detectives in Madrid are said to consider him the most prolific cannabis trafficker in Europe along with his older brother Antonio, who was arrested in June.

Spain's proximity to Morocco and high unemployment have helped make La Linea the gateway into Europe for cannabis.

In recent years, the drugs gangs operating out of the town next to Gibraltar have become increasingly violent and police unions say the area is going the way of Mexico or Colombia where drug kingpins have destabilised society.

Officers say their patrol cars are regularly tailed by men on mopeds in the pay of the drug gangs whose job it is to keep track of police movements.

Tejon's gang was blamed for a violent raid on a Spanish hospital in February, when gang member Samuel Crespo Dominguez was 'rescued' by around 20 masked men.

The men forced their way into the A&E unit at La Linea Hospital and drove him off in a 4x4 after he was wounded in a police chase and put under police guard.

The two police officers tried to stop them leaving with Crespo, rearrested in June at a rural hideout in Jimena de la Frontera, but were overpowered.

Police are trying to establish exactly when the music video was shot.

Angel David Garcia, who produced the video and is known professionally as DGFlow, insisted he had no idea Clase A's co-star was an on-the-run drugs trafficker until after its release.

He said: 'For me this has been an unpleasant surprise.

'Clase A tells me he didn't know him and I believe him.'

