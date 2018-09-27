Stay Ordinary, You'll Receive More Online Attention, Study finds!
The online dating app profile picture has become something of an art form, with everything from carefully lit shots to hugging tigers becoming commonplace.
However, researchers have now revealed that men might be wasting their time.
Experts from the University of Oxford Internet Institute commissioned by dating site eHarmony found that in fact, looking average could be the better option.
Researchers analysed ten years of data from the site, and found men who rate their looks as five or six out of 10 receive more messages than men who give themselves a 10 out of 10 rating.
For women, the ideal rating is higher, at eight out of 10.
'It's the first time we've been able to measure this,' said Taha Yasseri, professor of computational social science at the University of Oxford Internet Institute, who led the research.
'We knew not being a perfect looking person wasn't key, but this is the first time we've been able to plot it.
'The more attractive you are, the more messages you receive - up to a point.
