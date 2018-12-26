Syrian Rapper Flows to Sony Beat

Follow > Disable alert for Moh Flow Disable alert for Sony Disable alert for Sony Music Follow >

Dubai-based Syrian rapper and singer Moh Flow has signed to Sony Music Middle East, the label announced last week. The 26-year-old artist — who grew up in Saudi Arabia — released his latest track, and first for Sony, on December 14. “Dead One,” Moh Flow told Arab News, is meant to provide listeners with “a boost of confidence.”



“As an artist, it’s fun to explore an emotion in its purest form. This track is inspired by speaking success into existence, being inspired by giving yourself credit for what you have accomplished by relating to where you could have been had you not taken your life into your own hands,” he said. “This is a record to play during moments of self-doubt.”



The track will feature on Moh Flow’s upcoming album “Faith,” produced by his brother Ayman (AY), his longtime producer and engineer. “Faith” is slated for release early next year. In a press release from Sony, Moh Flow said he had been working on the album for more than a year.



“I can’t describe how I feel about these (songs) because they are pretty much my life, everything is still unfolding,” he said. “It’s meant to connect with people who have similar experiences to me, whether it’s finding your confidence or losing your love unexpectedly.”



The new deal with Sony Music, he said, will “give the music a true chance at reaching its potential. We want to match the universal sound and import our twist on the culture that we grew up loving.”



In other regional music news, Lebanese singer Abeer Nehme has teamed up with her compatriot, the acclaimed composer, vocalist and oudist Marcel Khalife, to release a new album, “Sing a Little,” on Universal Music MENA. The album features lyrics from some of the Arab world’s favorite poets, including Germanos Germanos, Zahi Wehbi, Henry Zoghaib, Habib YOunes, Michel Abou Rjalli, Joseph Harb, and Mahmoud Darwish.