Syrian Sets Himself on Fire Outside Lebanon UNHCR Center

A Syrian man set himself on fire Wednesday in north Lebanon in front of a center managed by the U.N.'s refugee agency, the state-run National News Agency reported.

According to the NNA, R. Kh. Z. poured diesel on his hands and body in Tripoli before setting himself on fire outside a UNHCR center in the Rashid Karami Tripoli International Fair.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and security agencies have opened an investigation into the incident.

