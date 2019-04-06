Syrian Turns to Creativity for His Anger Management

Youssef Shaabou (YT)

Syria's seven-year war has killed hundreds of thousands of people. Millions have lost their homes. And in the middle of this brutal conflict, many Syrians turn to their passions to centre and express themselves.

"I'm turning a silent piece of wood into something that's alive and speaks. Each piece has its own story. It's not just a lifeless piece of wood. Each piece has its own soul," Youssef Shaabou, a Syrian artist, said.

Shaabou has been working with wood etchings since he was young. Now, from his workshop in Azaz in northern Syria, he is passing on the art of wood carving to other people.

