Teaching Assistant Poses in Bikini With Stoma Bag to Inspire Other Crohn's Sufferers

A teaching assistant has proudly posed for underwear and bikini photos with her stoma bag on show to inspire body confidence in other bowel disease sufferers.

At the age of 15 Bethany Gallagher, now 23, was diagnosed with Crohn's disease which left her in crippling pain and going to the toilet up to 45 times a day.

After seven years of suffering flare-ups that caused diarrhoea, vomiting, bleeding and extreme weight loss Bethany cried with joy when doctors told her she could have an ostomy bag fitted.

Since getting the bag fitted in April 2017, Bethany has been sharing stunning snaps of her baring her bag in underwear and bikinis to inspire others to embrace and love their bodies no matter what.

Bethany, of Sheffield, South Yorkshire, said: 'I started taking and sharing photos of my journey originally for my family and friends.

'My parents didn't want me to get a stoma. They thought it would open up loads more problems like body confidence issues. They didn't want to see their little girl go through that.

'So I set up an account to post pictures to show them that I'm okay and I'm proud of what I have been through.

'I remember thinking one day 'why should I not be proud of my body just because I have been through this?'

'The bag saved my life at the end of the day. Besides I can't hide it. It trumps on its own, it really has got a mind of its own.

'So if there's no point trying to hide it then I might as well get it out.

'And now, what started as a reassurance for my family, has become a massive awareness raising thing.'

Bethany says she is now approached by other Crohn's sufferers who applaud her bravery.

She continued: 'I get so many people messaging me saying my photos inspired them and they've walked down a beach in their bikinis for the first time. I love it.

'It hasn't just helped other people, it has helped me too.

'It might sound silly but you get so used to the bag that you don't feel it so when you look in the mirror it can be a bit of a shock like 'ooh I've got a bag of poo stuck to me'.

'But seeing the photos has helped so much, it's made me realise that even with my bag and my scars my body really isn't that different to other people's bodies.

'I want to help everyone else with a stoma realise that. Here's to being sassy with a stoma.'

The brave TA, who lives with her boyfriend of 10 years Mike Saul, also 23, started suffering stomach problems at 14 years old, experiencing acid reflux and diarrhoea.

Doctors prescribed antacids but the teens symptoms kept getting worse with Bethany rushing to the toilet 20 times a day, vomiting 'luminous green' fluid and experiencing extreme stomach pains.

After being rushed to hospital by her mum, Bethany was diagnosed with Crohn's disease – the start of a series of long hospital stays every time she suffered a flare-up.

Each flare-up saw 5'3' Bethany's weight plummet as she struggled to keep food down and suffered diarrhoea 45 times a day – and by 22 she hit her lowest weight of just 5st 6lbs.

Despite taking steroids and trying various medications, Bethany's Crohn's disease refused to let up so doctors recommended surgery to fit a colostomy bag last year in the hopes it would one day be reversed.

While she was overjoyed with her bag, Bethany then developed diversion colitis, an inflammation of the colon which saw her suffer bleeding from her rectum up to 50 times a day.

The only option was for Bethany to have a second surgery to completely remove her large intestine and her colon in March this year, making her ostomy pouch a permanent fixture.

Her debilitating condition has seen Bethany torn away from holidays, spend birthdays in hospital and suffer embarrassing accidents while out with friends – but her devoted partner Mike has supported her throughout.

Bethany said: 'Spending so long in hospital as a teenager was awful. When I was first admitted I was terrified, it was really hard.

'But I was so poorly and so out of it most the time on pain killers, I remember just wanting answers and for someone to be able to help me.

'At first I was put on a drug called infliximab and a liquid diet but I couldn't keep the drinks down and I just kept getting worse.

'Then I had to have IV steroids and I would come out of hospital still on steroids but I think they just masked my symptoms instead of curing them.

'At 16 they discovered my bowel had perforated and it was leaking to my other organs which is why I was vomiting luminous green stuff.

'I had emergency surgery to remove three feet of small intestine, my appendix and seal my bowel. I was terrified, it was my first major surgery but afterwards I got so much better for about five years.

'Then in my twenties the pain and the diarrhoea started coming back. I tried to hide it but I was going to the toilet 45 times a day and this time I was bleeding too.

'Eventually I had to be admitted back into the hospital for more scans and more steroids but I kept getting worse and I was losing so much weight.

'I tried to go away to a festival with my friends but I started having accidents and it wasn't always pooing myself, sometimes it was blood. It was horrible.

'When they told me they could do the surgery I cried happy tears. I was so pleased that they could do something because I thought it was never going to end.

'I don't think I could have got through it all without my family and my boyfriend. Mike has been so supportive.

'He's there with me every time I have to stay in the hospital. One time he had to wheel me to the bath and wash me and then my bag came off so the bath was filled with faeces but it doesn't faze him at all.

'It's nice to know that even if you have all of this going on, you can find someone who will love you and help you.'

Bethany was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis at just 18 months old.

The incurable autoimmune disease means Bethany's immune system attacks the tissue in her joints causing them to swell – and was the start of a string of other conditions.

In her teens Bethany's immune system also started attacking her gut leading to a diagnosis of Crohn's – and in May this year it started attacking her skin tissue causing psoriasis.

After years of long hospital stays, fighting off deadly infections, being pumped with steroids, and enduring liquid diets Bethany is now on ustikinumab injections which should fight all three of her conditions.

But if the new medication doesn't completely settle her symptoms, Bethany will need to have 'Barbie bum' surgery to remove her rectum and close her anus completely.

As the surgery can lead to fertility complications, Bethany and Mike are planning to try for a baby as soon as possible.

Bethany said: 'They're hoping ustikinumab will be my miracle drug but if it isn't then I will need the 'Barbie bum' surgery.

'But your rectum is connected to the same bit as your uterus and if they remove it your uterus floats around and can get damaged so it could affect my fertility.

'Mike and I have always wanted a family. It is a worry because I think he's only young and this does affect him too.

'He has to rub my back and run down to get sick bags and he's been covered in all sorts. And now it could affect our chances of having a baby.

'But we have both agreed that as soon as I have a period of good health we'll start trying and the doctors and consultants have all said they'll support us as much as we need.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.