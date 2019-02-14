Tips to Sparkle Passion on Valentine's Day

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, but according to new research it could be a less than passionate day for many couples.

But now, experts have shared their top tips on how to rekindle things in the bedroom.

According to new statistics, 52 per cent of couples have sex twice a week or less, and the initial passion in most Brits’ relationships now lasts an overall average of just 3 years, 3 months and 26 days.

Surprisingly, those aged 18-24 tend to lose the passion even faster, with the average time the spark takes to die standing at just 1 year, 2 months and 2 weeks.

Generation Z is also least likely to try fresh ways to spice their love lives back up and keep the heat alive, with one in five stating that they are too self-conscious to explore new things in the bedroom.

Following the news that the fire starts to fade in just four months for the average couple, BBC radio 1's real-life sex story show presenter and E4's The Sex Clinic's on-screen advisor Alix Fox has teamed up with sex toy provider PLSRx to reveal five simple ways for couples to get creative.

1. Try 'ledging' with your lover

Edging describes the act of teasing yourself until you’re on the edge of orgasm, then pausing, and repeating the process to build to an eventual intense climax.

The act can heighten the strength of orgasms, prompt you to concentrate fully on all the sensations you’re feeling, and help you control the point at which you climax.

With ‘ledging’, you use a small unisex vibrator, also known as a 'bullet' to tickle your hot spots until you’re near to climax, then take the toy off your body and pass it to your partner while you cool down, edging as a pair.

Sharing a vibrator like this is a clever way to introduce toys to a partner who may have been finding the idea of them intimidating.

Once a person has experienced the positive effects a toy can have on them, they’re likely to view such gadgets less as enemies, and more as assets.

2. Make a 'kettle kisses' rule

You can lose yourself in a kiss so easily, yet many couples stop dedicating proper time to deep kissing as their relationship runs on.

Make a pact that at least once a day, when you pop the kettle on to share a cup of tea, you’ll give your full focus to kissing for as long as the water takes to boil.

It’s an easy feel-good way to up the amount of affection and intimacy you enjoy together, and you may well find that the kettle isn’t the only thing to get hot.

3. Escape routine TV with a games night

Lots of folks turn to gripping TV dramas to relax and unwind because they’re a very effective means of escapism.

However, an engaging board or card game can deliver the same level of diversion from the strains of daily life, but offers more chance to interact with your lover – and the opportunity to give things a cheeky twist.

It’s easy to amp-up the adult action during a round of Poker, Chess, Guitar Hero or Twister by deciding that an item of clothing must be removed every time someone loses.

You could also try playing the soundtrack from an erotically charged TV series or movie in the bedroom to create an instantly intense, heady atmosphere, or set the scene for some role play.

Soundtracks are often incredibly composed, plus there are lots of fan-compiled themed playlists on music streaming services like Spotify, in addition to the official albums.

4. Take the emphasis off penetration and put it on pleasure

I’d like to ban the word ‘foreplay’, since it frames all manner of thrilling activities like massage, oral sex and experimenting with toys as mere warm ups that come before the ‘main act’.

As a society, we’re rather too focused on intercourse even when, for many women especially, this is not always the most enjoyable action.

This obsession with penetration also places an immense burden upon men to gain and maintain erections, because they feel as though successful sex hinges upon them staying hard.

Try taking penetration off the menu one night, and exploring other touches and techniques that make you both feel good.

Set pulses rising further by introducing a sex toy. They can be used on the back, feet, neck, shoulders, thighs, not just the genitals.

This article has been adapted from its original source.