Tom Hardy Gets Top Accolade in Drama Roles From Prince Charles

Tom Hardy beamed with pride when he received his CBE for services to drama from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The 41-year-old made his name on the big screen with a series of hard man roles and is best known for films like Inception, Mad Max: Fury Road, Bronson and The Revenant.

But he also made an unlikely appearance on CBeebies, reading a bedtime story on the pre-school channel in 2017, where he was a hit with mothers.

Bearded Tom looked incredibly smart on the day, wearing a navy suit and smart brogues as he conversed with Prince Charles.

Tom became an ambassador for The Prince's Trust in 2010 and has known his son, Prince Harry for years.

He famously called Harry a 'legend' in an interview with Esquire, but also saying their relationship was 'deeply private.'

Tom attended the Royal Wedding back in May, flying in from New Orleans, where he was filming movie Fonzo, for the big day.

Harry also turned up at the premiere of Tom's movie Dunkirk, and along with Prince William, they had cameo roles, which were sadly later cut, in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Meanwhile, the husband of Press actress Charlotte Riley, Tom celebrated 13 years of sobriety this year.

The actor revealed he became an addict after his film Star Trek: Nemesis flopped in 2002 and he claims his habit cost him his first marriage to Sarah Ward.

He previously told the Guardian: ‘I went entirely off the rails and I’m lucky I didn’t have some terrible accident or end up in prison or dead – because that’s where I was going.

‘Now I know my beast and I know how to manage it. ‘It’s like living with a 400lb orang-utan that wants to kill me. It’s much more powerful than me, doesn’t speak the same language and it runs around in the darkness of my soul.

‘I would sell my mother for a rock of crack.’

He was not the only star to be given an Investiture on the day.

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish received a knighthood from the Prince of Wales in recognition of an outstanding career on and off the pitch.

Another former footballer being recognised is Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe who was awarded an OBE for services to his foundation.

Defoe's foundation was launched in 2010 after a hurricane in St Lucia, the Caribbean island his grandparents came from.

Television historian Lucy Worsley, who is chief curator at Historic Royal Palaces, was awarded an OBE and entrepreneur Jo Malone received a CBE for services to the British economy and the GREAT Britain campaign.

