Turkish Art Marbling Kicks off in Pakistan

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Turkey's embassy in the Pakistani capital inaugurated Monday a workshop for the traditional Turkish art of marbling, or painting on water known as "Ebru".

Turkish Ambassador in Islamabad Mustafa Yurdakul launched the three-day workshop held in collaboration with Pakistan's National Council of the Arts and Turkey's Yunus Emre Institute.

Nihal Ture, a Turkish Ebru artist, is leading the workshop to train over 100 Pakistani art students and artists in the unique art.

"We are using natural ingredients in this art which could last for hundreds of years," Ture told the participants.

Amna Ismail Pataudi, the head of the Pakistani arts council, told Anadolu Agency: "We welcome the Turkish artist here in Pakistan and really this workshop would help to our students to learn about this unique Turkish art which is very famous across the world."

The Turkish embassy will also host a two-day Ebru workshop in Pakistan's second-largest city, Lahore, which will begin on Thursday, according to officials.

This article has been adapted from its original source.