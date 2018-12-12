Turkish Celebrity Tuba Buyukustun Participates in Syrian Kids Workshop

Tuba Buyukustun is also a goodwill ambassador for the UN Children's Fund. (Twitter)

Turkish celebrity Tuba Buyukustun, who is also a goodwill ambassador for the UN Children's Fund, participated in a workshop for Syrian and Turkish children.

The actress, who won worldwide acclaim with her television series Asi, painted with the children and visited a picture gallery.

In a post on her instagram account, she said: "Today we met children using the language of colors, one of the most powerful methods of expressing ourselves.

The workshop titled "A day in museum" was organized in capital Ankara by the UNICEF and the Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants (SGDD-ASAM), and funded by the EU delegation to Turkey.

Christian Berger, the head of EU delegation to Turkey; Philippe Duamelle, UNICEF representative in Turkey; and Ibrahim Vurgun Kavlak, general coordinator of ASAM; also attended the workshop.

Speaking at the event, Berger said education is the most important right of children.

Duamelle said such activities provided children an opportunity to explore their abilities.

They appreciated Turkey's support in this regard.

Buyukustun became the UNICEF's goodwill ambassador in May 2014 to support Syrian child refugees who had fled to Turkey.

This article has been adapted from its original source.