Turkish Dentist on Mission to Keep Istanbul Animals Warm in Bitter Winter

(Shutterstock)

A Turkish dentist is on a mission to keep stray animals warm in the winter by wrapping them in blankets as they sleep on the streets of Istanbul.

Huseyin Yurtseven, who lives in Turkey's largest city, has been scouring the neighbourhood for cats and dogs and keeping them warm with the blankets.

The medic spends his evenings looking for animals to help after he was affected by a video on social media and saw street dogs living in his area.

He has also distributed the blankets to local tradesmen and other animal lovers to extend the network of helpers trying to stop the cats and dogs from freezing, Yeni Safak reported.

The dentist and his friends have also left contact details so helpful Istanbul residents can return the blankets if they become dirty.

Turkey has already been hit by snow this year in a cold snap across Europe, while the lowest temperature ever recorded in the country in January was -25C (-13F) in early 1942.

