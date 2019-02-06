Turkish Pamuk is an Author & Photographer With Proof-of-Pudding is Istanbul Exhibit

Orhan Pamuk, the Turkish novelist and Nobel laureate (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Gerhard Steidl Disable alert for Orhan Pamuk Follow >

Famed Turkish author Orhan Pamuk opened a photo exhibit Tuesday highlighting the beauty of Istanbul.

“Balkon: Photos by Orhan Pamuk” consists of photos of the city taken by the 66-year-old Nobel Laureate from his balcony in late 2012 and early 2013.

Curated by Gerhard Steidl, the German publisher of his photo book 'Balkon', the exhibit runs through April 27 at the Yapi Kredi Culture and Arts building on Istanbul’s teeming Istiklal Street.

It features more than 600 photos selected from over 8,500 taken by Pamuk.

The show, shaped by Pamuk's desire to “record” the sights in front of him, offers a panoramic view of the city, the Bosphorus, the Golden Horn, the Sea of Marmara, the Princes’ Islands, crisscrossing boats and gliding birds.

"I have been taking pictures since I was a kid. After digital photos came out, I embarked on shooting again with a new excitement," Pamuk said at the exhibition.

"I was taking pictures, but I did not know why I was taking them, and one day, I had no idea that I would publish a photo book," he said.

Speaking on details of the exhibition, Steidl said: "When you look at the sequence of photos, you will see a story or a novel. It's like a comic book when you consider it visually.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.