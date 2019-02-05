Two Maids in Dubai Court for Stealing Cash, Jewellery From Sponsor

(AFP/ File Photo)

Two housemaids faced a theft charge at the Dubai Court of First Instance for stealing belongings, cash money and jewellery from their sponsor's villa.

Prosecutors accused the two Filipinas, aged 47 and 29, of stealing Dh10,000 worth of jewellery, Dh4,500 in cash, and as many as 67 pieces of women and children's clothes and shoes.

The maids, who are detained, have also been accused of stealing five travel bags, kitchenware, a mobile phone, cosmetics and other items.

The incident was reported on December 7, last year.

The Emirati sponsor, 33, said her husband woke her up around 7:00am on the day of the incident. "He told me that the maids were not in the house. I went to check their room and found it was tidy in a way suggesting they did not spend the night there."

She then checked her personal belongings. "I found that five travel bags were missing. I had put stuff in those bags and kept them in a storage room near the kitchen. The room's key was left with other keys in the living room," she told the public prosecution investigator.

Her husband then filed a complaint at the police station. An arrest warrant was issued against the two absconders.

The complainant identified later, her stolen belongings with the maids at Al Rashidiya police station.

The court will issue a ruling on February 25.

