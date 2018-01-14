Two Men Rescue Cat Stuck on Busy Sharjah Road (Video)

The men take several attempts at picking up the scared feline with their baseball caps (Shutterstock/File)

Follow > Disable alert for Masha Allah Follow >

Stray cats are an issue in the UAE, with reports of them either poisoned in residential areas or run over on the streets.

An online video that has been trending online recently shows how two Emirati men rescue a cat from a busy road in Sharjah.

Standing as close as possible to the roadway median, in an area next to Sharjah International Airport, the video shows how the men take several attempts at picking up the scared feline with their baseball caps.

The video can be viewed here.