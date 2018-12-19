Two Saudi Women Voted to Top 100 Creative List of British Fashion Council

Marriam Mossalli (Twitter)

Two Saudi women have landed in a prominent top 100 list at the prestigious British Fashion Council.

Marriam Mossalli, founder and senior consultant of Saudi’s luxury communications firm, Niche Arabia, and Taleedah Tamer, the first Saudi international runway model, joined the ranks of the esteemed key players in the fashion industry.

They were two of only three women from the GCC to make it into the most innovative and inspiring youth category.

The announcement was made by the British Fashion Council during the Fashion Awards 2018, which was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall last week.

The list includes trailblazers, from image-makers, hair and makeup artists, set designers and creative directors, to models, digital influencers and stylists.

This year marks the first time the Fashion Awards 2018, in partnership with Swarovski, celebrates the young global creative community by introducing this category.



Niche Arabia has played a significant role in shaping the fashion industry in the GCC. Mossalli has recently published “Under The Abaya”, the first street style book created in Saudi Arabia, which showcases the dimensions of progressive Saudi women who have always existed behind the scenes.

“I’m honored to be part of the Fashion Awards ‘100 New Wave Creatives’ list,” said Mossalli. “Having 2,000 judges nominate me is truly a benchmark in my decade-long career. What’s more, our inclusion signifies the world’s increasing interest in Saudi Arabia.”

Taleedah Tamer is the first runway model from the GCC to strut gear at an international fashion week. Taleedah launched her first show with Italian couture brand, Antonio Grimaldi, at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Taleedah has already garnered significant global interest, being featured in The New York Times and The Telegraph, among other publications.



Her summer cover story in Harper’s Bazaar Arabia garnered international headlines and made her a viral Internet sensation.



“I was really happy and grateful for the acknowledgment,” said Tamer. “It was amazing to see all these creative talents recognized. Vivienne Westwood caught my attention. The experience was really humbling and I am very honored to be a part of such industry.”

“We are extremely proud to be celebrating ‘New Wave: Creatives’ as a new entry in our categories,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive of BFC.

“London, more than any other city, represents youth and creativity, which makes it the perfect place to acknowledge their contribution to the global fashion industry.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.