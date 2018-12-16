UAE Ban Barbecue at Popular Tourist Site

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

The new rule aims to protect the ecosystem of the area.

Al Ain Municipality has issued a decision banning barbecues at one of UAE's most popular tourist spots, Jebel Hafeet.

The new rule aims to protect the ecosystem of the area, however residents would be able to set up barbecues in open and desert areas, Al Sulaimi and Al Mebrazah parks, 24.ae reported on Sunday.

The reported added that the decision comes after the visitors misused the area with some of the visitors burning the wooden seats at Jebel Hafeet - and throwing used coal and garbage in the parking area, which was very hard to clean due to the mountain's rugged environment.





On the other hand, the municipality suggested that desert areas - far from residential areas - and the two parks are available for barbecues as the municipality realises the interest in such outdoor activities in the current pleasant weather.

Residents are urged to abide by public hygiene standards.

Additionally, teams from the municipality will carry out inspections to monitor and maintain the cleanliness in the area, the report added.

Some visitors complained about being fined for barbecuing on the mountain as they were unaware of the ban.

