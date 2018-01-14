UAE Police Rescue 6 Workers Trapped Under Collapsed Wall
The workers were doing excavation work behind the house when the three-meter wall collapsed on them (Ajman Police)
Six workers were rescued after the wall of a house collapsed on them in Al Hamidyah 2 area in Ajman on Sunday.
The accident happened at 12 p.m., said Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Jumeirah, Director of Ajman Police's operating room center.
The workers were doing excavation work behind the house when the three-meter wall collapsed on them.
Ajman Civil Defence, as well as Sharjah Civil Defence, were called to the scene to rescue the workers.
The workers were taken to Khalifa hospital in Ajman and a hospital in Umm Al Quwain. They sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.
Brigadier Jumeirah said that the quick intervention of the rescue team averted tragedy.
