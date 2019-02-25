UK Royals Harry, Meghan Visit Equestrian Sports Center in Morocco

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, visit the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat on February 25, 2019. (AFP)

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Monday visited the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat on the final day of their tour to Morocco.

The center is a horse riding program for young disabled people.

On Sunday, they met with Moroccan schoolgirls in the foothills of the High Atlas mountains, before heading to the capital for a reception.

Clutching British and Moroccan flags, the teenagers lined up to meet the royal couple during their visit to the town of Asni south of the tourist hub Marrakesh.

The British royals' trip, their last official foreign tour before becoming parents, was set to focus on initiatives promoting girls' education, women's empowerment and the inclusion of people with disabilities.

A heavily pregnant Meghan, with henna on one hand, accepted flowers from one of the girls in Asni while she and Harry chatted outside to a group from the program Education For All Morocco.

The organization runs free boarding houses to give girls aged 12 to 18 from the High Atlas region access to education, working with 185 teenagers in 2017.

"Wow, that's impressive!" Meghan told a girl who has ambitions to study astronomy, in an exchange filmed in a dorm room and posted on Twitter by Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are formally known, also visited a classroom where pupils were practicing their English, according to the royals' social media account.

The royals caught a local football match before flying back to the capital to attend a reception organized by the British embassy.

The royal visit was described by Britain's ambassador to Rabat, Thomas Reilly, as an "important opportunity to promote the strong relationship between the British and Moroccan people".

