Unusual Art Exhibit on Mice, Rats, Rodents Staged in Egypt

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A group exhibition exploring mice, rats and other rodents will open at Arcade Gallery in Maadi on Saturday.

The 18 artists whose work is going on display were selected by an open call from the gallery in December.

The multidisciplinary exhibition, Nights with Rodents, is an invitation to consider the animals from a fresh perspective, and will include photography, paintings, sculpture, installations and other mediums.

“Rodents have existed on this planet much longer than humans. Throughout history they were regarded by many civilisations as important or even holy,” the description of the event reads.

The exhibition will showcase sketches, photography, paintings, sculpture, installation and live drawing performances.

The featured artists are: Ahmed Sabry, Alaa Abderahman, Amado Alfadni, Amr Ali El-Din, Bassem Ainu, Dina Jereidini, Emad Abu Grain, Hany Rashed, Islam El-Sharqawy, Marwan Sabra, May El-Shamy, Mohamed El-Bassiouni, Mohamed Wahba, Muhammad Mustafa, Muhammad Sayed Ahmed, Nourhan Maayouf, Rana Samir, and Shahira Kamal.

The opening event will also feature a live drawing performance by artist Mohmed Wahba, starting at 8pm.

This article has been adapted from its original source.