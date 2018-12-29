U.S. Christmas Gift Leaves Parents in Tears

(Shutterstock/File)

The Florida native thanked his parents for helping him reach his dreams and left them in tears with his Christmas gift.

American baseball pitcher, Brady Singer, is touching hearts online after he paid off his parents' loans and debts with his first pay-cheque. The 22-year-old Kansas City Royals prospect was a first-round draft pick and received a $4.25 million signing bonus with the team.

The Florida native thanked his parents for helping him reach his dreams and left them in tears with his Christmas gift. Singer posted on Twitter moment his mother breakdowns as she reads out the letter from him stating he has paid off all their debts. Sharing the emotional moment on Twitter, Singer wrote: 'Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can't thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad'.

In the Twitter video, Singer's parents are seen sitting at the table as his mother starts to read the letter thanking them. The letter reads: 'There's absolutely no way I could have done all this by myself. Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face. My smile and appreciation for both of you has never stopped and it never will'.

Singer further expresses in the letter how his parents travelled around Florida for baseball and that they always wanted him to have the "best stuff" to reach his dreams. He says: 'The money you both spent on traveling, gear, hotel, food and all those Gatorades I drank is much more than I could ever give you, but there's something I want to give to you', that's when his mother pauses for a while and holds his father's hand before reading out the remaining lines from the letter. 'I am paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I paid off all of your debt as well. Now instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained on travelling to see me play baseball, you can spend it on yourselves', reads the letter, leaving his parents surprised and in tears, reported Mashable.

