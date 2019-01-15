U.S. Dad Rents $1,500-Monthly Flat for Daughter's 2 Cats!

(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A California man who couldn't keep his daughter's two cats in his apartment came up with a solution -- renting them their own $1,500-a-month apartment.

Troy Good, 43, said he recently moved into a new apartment where he discovered he wasn't allowed to keep Tina and Louise, the cats he adopted for his now-18-year-old daughter, Victoria Amith, who is away at college.

Good ended up renting the $1,500-a-month studio apartment behind friend Dave Callisch's San Jose home to give the cats a place to live on their own.

"They definitely have the nicest cat apartment in Silicon Valley," Good told the San Jose Mercury News.

Callisch said the cats are good tenants.

"Basically I've got two renters that don't have opposable thumbs," Callisch said. "It's actually great. They're very quiet, obviously. The only problem is they stink up the place."

