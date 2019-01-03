U.S. Police Detain Man Who Tried to Kidnap Little Girl in Harry Potter Attraction

Harry Potter theme park in Florida. (Twitter)

A would-be kidnapper who tried to abduct a 9-year-old girl from a Harry Potter theme park in Florida was detained after tripping over in front of the Hogwarts Express.

Orlando Police said 23-year-old Jason Mikel of Minook, Illinois, approached the young girl on Sunday around 3.45pm in a locker room for the Forbidden Journey ride.

The girl told officers that a man had grabbed her shoulders and told her to go outside because her mother was waiting there, WFTV reported.

She was then overheard telling him 'Mommy was over here', before breaking away and running to rejoin her mother.

The girl's shaken mother said that her daughter was only out of sight for a moment, according to WFTV.

Mikel fled the Forbidden Journey area and was chased by park employees to the Hogwarts Express where he was detained by a police sergeant on duty at the Universal park.

He appeared in court Monday facing charges of battery, attempted kidnapping and marijuana possession, according to the arrest affidavit.

A judge told to file another report with 24 hours after Mikel's defense attorney claimed police did not have enough evidence to charge him with kidnapping.

