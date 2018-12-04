Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Pulls 3.3 Million Viewers, Dismisses Critics

(AFP/File)

The Victoria Secret Fashion Show wasn't able to enthrall that many viewers this year, pulling in just 3.3 million folks when it aired on Sunday night.

Airied on ABC, the skimpy spectacle drew ire in November when marketing chief Ed Razek dismissed calls for plus-sized and 'transexual' models, advocating for the show to stay a 'fantasy.'

Sunday's viewing was the latest low over a five-year period, according to Nielsen. It also secured a .9 rating among adults 18-49, Quartzy reports.

Last year, ShowBuzzDaily said that the show pulled in roughly 5million viewers.

Halsey, who performed at the show, voiced her disdain with remarks made by Razek.

'As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotypes,' she said on Instagram.

'If you are a trans person reading this, and these comments have made you feel alienated or invalidated, please know that you have allies. We stand in solidarity, and complete and total acceptance is the only "Fantasy" that I support.'

Just under two decades ago, the Victoria Secret Show was pulling in more than almost four times the viewers that it pulled on Sunday.

Victoria Secretly has taken a hit as the market becomes more saturated and people turn away from the brand's pricey bras.

Parent company L Brands also has plans to shut down 20 stores because of low sales.

This article has been adapted from its original source.