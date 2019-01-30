Video: Londoner Arrested Over Virulent Racist Remarks to Muslim School Girls

In it a man can be heard making horrendous comments about the young girls, referring to them as 'black c***s with f***** sarees on' in Bow, east London (Facebook)

A man has been arrested over footage of a person allegedly spewing racist abuse at a group of Muslim schoolgirls wearing headscarves.

The clip filmed on Friday afternoon shows a group of female pupils outside the Central Foundation Girls' School in Bow, east London.

In it a man can be heard apparently making horrendous comments about the young girls, referring to them as 'black c***s with f***** sarees on'.

Tonight a man in his 60s was held by police on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Police said the man had been taken to an East London police station over the 'offensive commentary' on the clip.

The footage shows youngsters walking along the road in their uniforms, as a male voice says: 'As you can see, this lot coming out the f***** school, all these black c***s here.

'They're all going to have four or five kids each. Look at them, these c***s are going to breed like f****** rats.'

The man even cites Nazism and says the girls should be sterilised in an experiment similar to those carried out by Dr Josef Mengele, known as the 'Angel of Death'.

He makes further racist remarks like 'This was England' before the clip cuts out.

The shocking incident took place on Friday afternoon as many children at the school made their way home.

The Central Foundation Girls School is a secondary school and sixth form for female pupils aged 11 to 18.

It was rated good with some outstanding aspects in its last Ofsted inspection in 2011.

Located in the east London borough of Tower Hamlets, the school sits in area where 69 per cent of the population are from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Census data shows 32 per cent of Tower Hamlets residents are from the Bangladeshi community, while 31 per cent are white. Seven per cent identify as black.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs said: 'We are aware of the video that has been circulated showing a man making extremely offensive comments outside Central Foundation Girls School.

'We condemn the use of this inflammatory rhetoric. Tower Hamlets is home to people from all over the world and we are proud of our history which has been enriched by migration.

'We will always challenge negativity like this and stand up for all our community.

'The police has been made aware of this.

'We have also been in touch with the school and will be offering them support and continuing to monitor this situation.

'We are one community in Tower Hamlets and stand shoulder to shoulder against those who that try and divide us.'

The video was uploaded to social media on Saturday by a concerned local, who wrote: 'Who was it who said Islamophobia doesnt exist?'.

A Tower Hamlets Council spokesman told MailOnline: 'We are aware of a video being shared online that was filmed in the vicinity of Central Foundation Girls' School on Friday afternoon.

'The content is abhorrent and does not reflect the values of the vast majority of Tower Hamlets residents.

'We are in contact with the school's leadership team and the police have been informed. Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of the young people involved.

'The school has plans in place to provide support to any pupils affected by the incident and to provide additional security at the end of the school day in the event that it is needed.

'We would urge residents not to share the video online.'

