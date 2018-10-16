Video: Python Falls From Ceiling in Chinese Bank, Staff Scatter

(YouTube Screenshot)

Security cameras were rolling inside a Chinese bank when a large python fell through the ceiling and caused employees to scatter.

The video, recorded inside the Xin Cheng branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Nanning, shows the python drop through the ceiling and landing on the floor next to a group of bank employees.

The footage shows the employees fleeing from the surprise serpent.

The snake, believed to be an escaped or abandoned pet, was captured by local reptile experts and taken to the Nanning Wildlife Conservation Station.

The same bank previously experienced a surprise snake incursion last year.

This article has been adapted from its original source.